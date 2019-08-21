Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. 130,702 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.