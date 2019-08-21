PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.56, 17,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 23,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

