Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,280 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 58,834.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,805,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,531,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,589,000 after purchasing an additional 691,038 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $6,146,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,475,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after buying an additional 186,236 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 33,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

