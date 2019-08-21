Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,736 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $315,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 13,265.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,570,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $350,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,360.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,824 shares of company stock worth $5,757,206. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of CLH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.28. 16,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,476. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

