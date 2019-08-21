Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $135,719.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,594.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $79,000.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,362.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $639,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $76.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,087. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

