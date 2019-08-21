Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

