Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,029 Shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entravision Communication were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 780,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 128,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EVC. ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on Entravision Communication and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE EVC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,143. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Entravision Communication Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

