Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $251,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 63.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPR Properties news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,371.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $203,945.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,279.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,459 shares of company stock worth $648,690. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. 150,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,185. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

