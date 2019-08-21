Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9,537.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,518,979 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,850,000 after buying an additional 1,503,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $228,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,168 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,998,417 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,290,943 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after buying an additional 1,113,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,719,195 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $193,063,000 after buying an additional 892,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 56,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

