Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,517 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 104.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

VBR stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. 93,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average is $129.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

