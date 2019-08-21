Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 81.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $421.72. 5,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

