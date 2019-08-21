PARETO Rewards 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,244.00 (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a market capitalization of $174,128.00 and $8,244.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.43 or 0.04863446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Token Profile

PARETO Rewards (CRYPTO:PARETO) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

