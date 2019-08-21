Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.08. The company had a trading volume of 599,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

