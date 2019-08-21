Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 2,795 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 117.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $54,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.79. 552,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.41. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.