Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 489,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 5.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 371,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LDP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,536. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

