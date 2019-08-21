Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,888. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $72.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

