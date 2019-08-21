PayPie Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $97.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 48.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. During the last week, PayPie has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $97.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

