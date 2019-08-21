Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on John Laing Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target for the company.

Shares of LON JLG opened at GBX 383.40 ($5.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 382.48. John Laing Group has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 403.40 ($5.27).

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

