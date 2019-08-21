Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 291 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Visa by 6.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $850,410,000 after buying an additional 305,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

NYSE:V traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.93. 152,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.97. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $353.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

