Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,952 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. 323,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,823,283. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.