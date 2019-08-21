Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.87. The stock had a trading volume of 79,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,678. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $374.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

