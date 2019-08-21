Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,166,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 289,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,834. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

