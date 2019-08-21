Penta Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. Penta has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $256,101.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, BCEX and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Penta Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,904,176,545 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, HADAX, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

