PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.99. 1,290,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

