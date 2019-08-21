Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 38,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down previously from $408.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $287.66 and a one year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.