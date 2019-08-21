Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 100.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,046,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,374 shares in the company, valued at $36,054,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $77,676,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock worth $187,848,418 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.94. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.