Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $124.82. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

