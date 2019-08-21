Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10,131.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,238,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.