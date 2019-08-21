Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. 65,372 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

