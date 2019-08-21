Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.02

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.02 and traded as low as $8.79. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2,118,574 shares.

PDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petra Diamonds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.02.

In other news, insider Richard Duffy acquired 240,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.