PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.81, approximately 35,617,863 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 16,740,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

