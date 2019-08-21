PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 111,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

