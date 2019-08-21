PFG Advisors Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,778,000 after acquiring an additional 621,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,853,000 after acquiring an additional 344,452 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,690,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,698,000 after acquiring an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.27. 44,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,612. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.