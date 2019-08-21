PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $223.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.75 and a 1 year high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

