PFG Advisors Sells 117 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.75. The company had a trading volume of 80,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,678. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $374.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.71 and a 200-day moving average of $348.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.