Phillip E. Huff Sells 3,250 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $269,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everbridge stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. 279,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,215.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

