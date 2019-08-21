Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 799 ($10.44).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Clive Bannister sold 24,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total value of £166,185.04 ($217,150.19). Also, insider Jim McConville sold 34,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total value of £240,217.44 ($313,886.63).

Shares of LON PHNX traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 643.50 ($8.41). 2,286,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 696.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 689.10.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phoenix Group will post 2654.9997958 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

