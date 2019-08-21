Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 825,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,649. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

