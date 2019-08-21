Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Clorox by 50.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 199,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 67,042 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 15.1% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.56. 9,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $141.53 and a 12 month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $156.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

