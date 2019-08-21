Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,461,000 after acquiring an additional 344,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,684,000 after acquiring an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,906,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 74,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

NYSE ES traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 232,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,487. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $79.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

