Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 40,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. 14,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,837. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

