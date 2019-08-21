Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,070,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $413,394,000 after purchasing an additional 738,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,269,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,644,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $266,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,149,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,747 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 6,458,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 510,599 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 4,948,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,554,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

