Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,745 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. 2,172,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,875. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

