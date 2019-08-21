Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 34,114 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,114 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.