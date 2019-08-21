PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $436,662.00 and $107,526.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,038.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.96 or 0.02970524 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00675428 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020563 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,471,159 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

