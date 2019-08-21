Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 11,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

NYSE:ADS traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $130.63 and a 52 week high of $250.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.