Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $124,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

