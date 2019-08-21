Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 419 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

WFC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. 4,242,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,849,808. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

