Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. 40,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

