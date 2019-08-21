POPCHAIN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $266,381.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $266,381.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Bilaxy and CoinBene.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.60 or 0.04863488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, LBank, GDAC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

